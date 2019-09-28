F.E.M.A. Disaster Recovery Center opens in Vicksburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippian’s impacted by severe weather and flooding this year are receiving financial help from the federal government.
Representatives from F.E.M.A. and the Small Business Administration and other state and volunteer agencies have opened a Disaster Recovery Center at Pemberton mall in Vicksburg.
Those impacted by the flood are learning more about the assistance available to them.
The Small Business Administration is offering loans around 2 percent for qualified homeowners.
Some homeowners will be eligible to borrow up to $200,000 dollars to make repairs to their primary residents.
Cheria Brown a F.E.M.A. spokesperson said“The first line of recovery is to contact your insurance company and if your may not have insurance then there are some resources that FEMA may be able to help with. We don’t duplicate insurance claims but what we can do is provide some assistance to help people get on the road to recovery.”
The Federal declaration for Mississippi states that it will only assist storms victims through March 29th.
M.E.M.A. officials say they are getting the feds to adjust the language in the document to include flood victims who suffered damage later.
They are being encouraged to apply because there will be help available for them.
