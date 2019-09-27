Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite this being the first weekend of Fall, expect hot temperatures. It will reach the middle and upper 90s this weekend and most of next work week. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Everyday looks to be partly to mostly sunny. Rain chances are minimal as burn bans expand across more of the region. In the tropics, expect Lorenzo to remain a major hurricane before weakening as it turns out to sea. Karen is a weakened disturbance and will meander out to sea as well. Record high temperatures are possible early next week. The record is 97 degrees on Monday. The average high this time of year is 83 and yet today’s high was actually 94. The average low is 60 this time of year. South wind tonight and Saturday between 5 and 10mph. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 6:49pm. Everyday this month we have reached a high of at least 90 degrees. Weather will also be hot for the start of the Mississippi state fair, but dry as well.