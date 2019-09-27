Vicksburg man arrested for arson at Confederate Ridge Apartments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested for arson after a joint effort between Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace‘s office and the Vicksburg Police Department.
Larry Jack Shoops, 45, was arrested on Thursday, September 26, and charged with two counts of first-degree arson. He is accused of starting two fires at the closed Confederate Ridge Apartments, on Highway 61 North.
Shoops is charged with burning down the lower pool house and attempting to burn down building number 20 on Tuesday, September 24.
Shoops will appear before a judge on Friday, September 27 for a bond hearing. If convicted, he faces 5-20 years in prison for each charge of arson.
