Teasia Warren, mother of Meridian 5-year-old beaten and burned, appears in court

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of 5-year-old Jaki Toole, appeared in court Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
Warren is facing two counts of child neglect after leaving Jaki and his brother with caretaker, Celeste Smith, for several months.
Authorities say the children were physically injured while with Smith, ultimately leading to Jaki’s death.
The judge presiding over the case, Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones says he sees no legitimate reason for Warren’s children to have been left with Smith for months.
"It appears to me she just wanted to take a vacation and it turned out she picked someone who may have done a very evil thing to one or the both of the children," said Judge Jones.
Warren is also facing a felony shoplifting charge in Jones county.
Her Meridian case will be presented to a grand jury.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.