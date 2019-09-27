Silver Alert issued for missing 22-year-old Leland man

LELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Isaiah Tyler of Leland, in Washington County.
He is described as a black man, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He has on a black and yellow McDonald’s uniform shirt and black pants.
He was last seen Wednesday, September 25, at about 9:00 am walking westbound in the 1000 block of Highway 82 in Washington County.
Family members say Isaiah Tyler suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Isaiah Tyler contact Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233.
