More legal battles in Jackson zoo case

Court asked to disqualify former city attorney from representing members of Jackson Zoological Society

More legal battles in Jackson zoo case
The City of Jackson has filed a motion to disqualify former City Attorney Pieter Teeuwissen and his law firm from representing any member of the Zoological Society. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | September 26, 2019 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 9:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More legal action in the Jackson zoo battle.

The City of Jackson has filed a motion to disqualify former City Attorney Pieter Teeuwissen and his law firm from representing any member of the Zoological Society. The City is also asking for a protective order.

According to court documents obtained by 3 on Your Side Thursday, the City says Teeuwissen represented Jackson in matters substantially related to a lawsuit filed against the Zoological Society. The City was granted a ruling to prevent the zoo from removing any animals and has filed a lawsuit asking for repayment of 350 thousand dollars in misappropriated funds and 6 million dollars for unpaid water bills.

Teeuwissen was also disqualified from representing six customers who filed a lawsuit against the City of Jackson over water billing and cut offs for delinquent bills.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.