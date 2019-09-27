More legal battles in Jackson zoo case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More legal action in the Jackson zoo battle.
The City of Jackson has filed a motion to disqualify former City Attorney Pieter Teeuwissen and his law firm from representing any member of the Zoological Society. The City is also asking for a protective order.
According to court documents obtained by 3 on Your Side Thursday, the City says Teeuwissen represented Jackson in matters substantially related to a lawsuit filed against the Zoological Society. The City was granted a ruling to prevent the zoo from removing any animals and has filed a lawsuit asking for repayment of 350 thousand dollars in misappropriated funds and 6 million dollars for unpaid water bills.
Teeuwissen was also disqualified from representing six customers who filed a lawsuit against the City of Jackson over water billing and cut offs for delinquent bills.
