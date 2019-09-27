Jackson Zoo to close temporarily at end of September

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoo will close temporarily starting at the end of September.
During a special meeting on Thursday, city council members voted 4 to 2 for the zoo to be closed temporarily while mandatory repairs are made to zoo facilities.
The shutdown could last for two months.
James Anderson with the City Attorney’s office says after Monday, Zoo employees will lose their benefits — but they will be kept-on as consultants to maintain and take care of the animals.
Anderson said that the Jackson Zoological Society, which manages the zoo, does not have enough money to take care of the animals or pay employees after September 30th.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday on the city’s restraining order to keep the animals from being moved.
Dave Wetzel will continue to serve as Interim Director.
We’ll continue to follow this developing story.
