Impeachment process: What happens next?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The impeachment process is not an overnight thing. It will take weeks if not months for things to happen.
According to the United States Constitution, the House can impeach a president if lawmakers believe they have committed “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
What constitutes a high crime or misdemeanor is open to interpretation, but an abuse of power could fit the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry means an investigation will look into whether actions by President Trump rise to that level.
The House Judiciary Committee will lead the investigation. It consists of 24 Democrats and 17 Republicans.
If the committee decides by a majority vote that there are grounds for impeachment, it will draw up articles of impeachment and present them to the full House.
The full House will debate the article(s) and vote on whether to impeach. If a majority of House members present vote to impeach, then it goes to the Senate for a trial.
It would be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on whether to hold the trial. He could actually hold a vote to dismiss the articles of impeachment.
But, if there is a trial after witness statements and evidence are presented the Senate will deliberate behind closed doors but the voting is done in open session.
The bar is high for conviction: a two-thirds majority of the senators present. If convicted of any charge, the president is removed from office and cannot pardon himself.
The vice president becomes president.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.