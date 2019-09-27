Woman shot to death by possible ex-boyfriend on Twisted Oak Drive

Woman shot multiple times on Twisted Oak Dr. (Source: WLBT)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | September 27, 2019 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 5:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is a heavy police presence on scene at Twisted Oak Drive in south Jackson, where emergency dispatch asked units to respond to a shooting. The Jackson Fire Department and AMR is also on scene.

According to Jackson police, a woman died after being shot multiple times just before 4:30 p.m.

The suspect left the scene and is believed to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

There is no additional information available at this time.

This is the city’s 64th homicide of 2019.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

