Woman shot to death by possible ex-boyfriend on Twisted Oak Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is a heavy police presence on scene at Twisted Oak Drive in south Jackson, where emergency dispatch asked units to respond to a shooting. The Jackson Fire Department and AMR is also on scene.
According to Jackson police, a woman died after being shot multiple times just before 4:30 p.m.
The suspect left the scene and is believed to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
There is no additional information available at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.