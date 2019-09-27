Former Canton School board member wins appeal before MS Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former member of the Canton School Board who says he was forced from the position has won a ruling with the State Supreme Court.
Walter Jones appealed an order from Madison County Circuit Court affirming his removal as a trustee of the Canton Public School District by the Board of Aldermen.
Jones argued the board lacked the authority to remove him as a public official. The Mississippi Supreme Court in Thursday’s ruling agrees, saying the Board’s actions were prohibited by the Mississippi Constitution.
Jones was serving a five year term beginning in February, 2016. He was removed in 2018. Justices also say in the ruling the Board’s action violated Jones’ right to due process.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.