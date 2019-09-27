Former Canton School board member wins appeal before MS Supreme Court

Walter Jones says he was forced from the Board of Trustees by Canton Aldermen

Walter Jones appealed a decision removing him as a Trustee with the Canton School Board to the MS Supreme Court. (Source: Canton Public School District)
By Maggie Wade | September 26, 2019 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 9:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former member of the Canton School Board who says he was forced from the position has won a ruling with the State Supreme Court.

Walter Jones appealed an order from Madison County Circuit Court affirming his removal as a trustee of the Canton Public School District by the Board of Aldermen.

Supreme court ruling says Aldermen's actions against Walter Jones were prohibited by the State Constitution. (Source: WLBT)

Jones argued the board lacked the authority to remove him as a public official. The Mississippi Supreme Court in Thursday’s ruling agrees, saying the Board’s actions were prohibited by the Mississippi Constitution.

Jones was serving a five year term beginning in February, 2016. He was removed in 2018. Justices also say in the ruling the Board’s action violated Jones’ right to due process.

