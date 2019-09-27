First Alert Forecast: endless summer not ending as we approach October

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work and school week just like we started the work and school week – sunshine and warm temperatures. Morning 60s and 70s will give way to the lower to, a few, middle 90s by the afternoon hours. Highs will generally run about 7 - 10° above average for late September. Overnight, we’ll remain mostly clear with lows back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will build firmly over the region for the upcoming weekend. This will keep sunshine in the forefront of the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. A few clouds may mix in from time to time, even a brief shower. Expect rain chances to remain at 10% or less. Highs will be in the middle 90s, overnight in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An expanded ridge of high pressure will keep August heat levels in central Mississippi to round out September and start of October. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 90s by the start of the upcoming work week, nearing record territory by Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will remain minimal, at best – mostly, non-existent. A weak front may approach the region by late Thursday to usher in a push of drier air to round of the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.