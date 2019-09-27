Fair commissioner outlines plan of action in case of mass shooting, vows the safest 105 acres in Ms during fair

Hutton said, “We have thought carefully and we do have a plan for a mass incident of some sort, so we have staging areas. We have evacuation areas. We have triage areas. And we’ve planned all that in advance because, even though the possibility is so remote, you want to know; you want everybody to be on the same page in advance and know where they’re gonna go; know what radio channel they’re gonna be on. Know what direction of travel is going to be. So, we’ve thought through every bit of that.