Fair commissioner outlines plan of action in case of mass shooting, vows the safest 105 acres in Ms during fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the Mississippi State Fair grounds is vowing the safest 105 acres in the Magnolia State will be at the Mississippi State Fair the next two weeks.
Starting next week, the fairgrounds will be packed with people looking for the traditional food, fun and music.
Steve Hutton said he has put together a coalition of law enforcement and other agencies to protect all those patrons and, in light of recent events, there are even plans, just in case there is a mass shooting.
Hutton said, “We have thought carefully and we do have a plan for a mass incident of some sort, so we have staging areas. We have evacuation areas. We have triage areas. And we’ve planned all that in advance because, even though the possibility is so remote, you want to know; you want everybody to be on the same page in advance and know where they’re gonna go; know what radio channel they’re gonna be on. Know what direction of travel is going to be. So, we’ve thought through every bit of that.
The Mississippi State Fair starts October 2 and ends October 14th.
