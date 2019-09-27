Crews work to extinguish Fed Ex truck fire on I-20 in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Fed ex truck broke out in flames Thursday night on I-20 east in Pearl.
Fire crews were seen working to extinguish the flames which appear to be shooting from the cargo area.
In video sent in from a viewer, it appears that the cab was pulled to a safe distance away from the flames.
Crews are using a backhoe to try and salvage the contents inside the truck.
Our photographer spoke with the co-driver in the truck and he says that no one was injured.
The driving team was coming from California and headed to Georgia.
As they were approaching Pearl exit the driver smelled smelled smoke and immediately pulled over. That’s when he say fire and smoke coming from the back of the truck.
He says that the Fed Ex truck was carrying tires, furniture, and televisions but nothing hazardous.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
We’ve reached out to the Pearl Fire Department for more information. This is a developing story.
