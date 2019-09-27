Corral still in pain, Plumlee taking first reps in practice as Bama approaches

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Still reeling after losing to California by a matter of inches, the Ole Miss Rebels somehow must regroup with a trip to second-ranked Alabama now staring them in the face. And to make matters worse, the questions remain as to who will be starting under center when the Rebels take the field in Tuscaloosa.
After being forced out against the Golden Bears with bruised ribs, regular starting quarterback Matt Corral has been at practice this week, but has yet to take the field.
“He’s still in a lot of pain,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said of Corral. “I think he is getting better day to day.
“The plan is to have him ready for game time.”
Should Corral be unable to go, then all eyes turn to John Rhys Plumlee. The true freshman came on for Corral against Cal and was a perfect 7-for-7 on his passes for 82 yards, while nearly leading the Rebels to an improbable comeback. Plumlee, along with junior Gratn Restmeyer has been getting first reps in practice this week.
The Rebels take on Alabama this Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
