Citizens voice concerns over proposed NCL Landfill in Ridgeland at Tougaloo College

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re concerned over a new landfill possibly coming to Ridgeland, Tougaloo College was the place to be Thursday night.
That’s where Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality representatives listened to comments and took questions from concerned citizens. MDEQ officials also laid out how the process works.
There were some in favor of the new NCL landfill.
It would be located between the existing NCL and Little Dixie Landfills on North County Line Road just west of the Ridgeland city limits.
But most of those at this public hearing don’t want it.
Janet Henderson said, “If a landfill’s so safe, why do the other counties not have it? We have two landfills. We don’t need a third.”
Gloria Tatum is director of community engagement and environmental justice for NCL Waste.
She said, “There is a lot of misinformation that is out there. I regret that those individuals did not contact us to try to find out the facts. There’s a lot of misinformation out there and we’re here today to make sure we provide some of the facts for the proposed site.”
A representative of Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee presented a letter to go into MDEQ records, opposing the landfill, citing the location would be in an area already in the city’s future land use plans.
MDEQ has extended comment time to October 28th.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.