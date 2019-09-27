Boil water notice lifted for over 1,000 customers in Jackson

Boil water notice lifted for over 1,000 customers in Jackson
(Source: Pixabay user Three-Shots)
By Waverly McCarthy | September 27, 2019 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 11:06 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice that was in effect for over 1,000 customers in Jackson has been lifted.

The notice was lifted for:

• Zip Code 39201 – area south of South Street in Downtown Jackson.

• Zip Code 39204 – area east of Terry Road in South Jackson.

• Wingfield High School

• Wilkins Elementary School

• Whitten Middle School

• Obama Magnet Elementary School

• [500-799] S Jefferson Street

• Morris Street

• [600-799] Silas Brown Street

• [600-799] E South Street

The notice was issued after a 16-inch water main broke after a contractor working in the area hit the line and sent water gushing into the street.

Repairs to that main were repaired Wednesday evening.

