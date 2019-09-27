Boil water notice lifted for over 1,000 customers in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice that was in effect for over 1,000 customers in Jackson has been lifted.
The notice was lifted for:
• Zip Code 39201 – area south of South Street in Downtown Jackson.
• Zip Code 39204 – area east of Terry Road in South Jackson.
• Wingfield High School
• Wilkins Elementary School
• Whitten Middle School
• Obama Magnet Elementary School
• [500-799] S Jefferson Street
• Morris Street
• [600-799] Silas Brown Street
• [600-799] E South Street
The notice was issued after a 16-inch water main broke after a contractor working in the area hit the line and sent water gushing into the street.
Repairs to that main were repaired Wednesday evening.
