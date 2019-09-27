Alcorn State University student body president arrested

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The student body president at Alcorn State University was arrested on drug and weapons charges.
Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis says James Stirgus III is charged with possession of a firearm on campus and sale of a controlled substance.
His bond was $10,000 dollars and he has bonded out.
He is listed as the Alcorn Student Body President.
Alcorn State released a statement saying:
During the football contest this past weekend, Alcorn State Campus Police officers were alerted to potential unlawful behavior by an attendee. The attendee, identified as an ASU student, was immediately removed and ultimately arrested.
Please know that we take these situations very seriously, as we work daily to ensure a safe and secure environment for thousands of students, faculty, staff, and visitors. All members of the Alcorn State University campus community are expected to adhere to university policies, rules and state laws. This extends to all campus events and activities.
As set forth in the student handbook, the student in question has been placed on interim suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.
Alcorn State University does not comment on individual student cases, as disciplinary records are considered confidential under federal student privacy laws.
