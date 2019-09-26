Work begins now for Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in over 40 years, the Canton High School football team is undefeated through the first month of the season. But if you spend a few minutes on campus, you would not know it.
“Being 4-0 is not something we were shooting for, it’s not our goal,” said Tigers coach Calvin Bolton. “We’ve got a bigger picture here.”
And that bigger picture begins with a good result this Friday as Canton opens regional play with Ridgeland coming to town. In the eyes of Bolton, the real season begins now because a bad showing in the region would effectively diminish anything positive from these first four games.
However, what the Tigers do take away from the pre-region games is the confidence that they can play with anyone in the state. CHS has punched above its weight with a pair of wins over class 6A opponents, highlights by a thrilling overtime victory at Germantown two weeks back.
Armed with that confidence, the Tigers relish the opportunity that they will be getting every team’s best shot the rest of the way.
“It’s just a fight every day,” said senior quarterback Jacobian Morgan. “Nobody is going to take it lightly on us because everybody knows that Canton is one of those teams you can’t play with.”
The Tigers welcome the Titans this Friday at 7 p.m. and is WLBT’s The End Zone Game of the Week.
