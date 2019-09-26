Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat goes on. Highs will reach the middle 90s through much of next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies. While there is a slight chance for a shower, the odds of rain, remain real low due to low humidity. It will feel like 100 in the afternoons. Morning lows will be near 70 degrees. We could be tying record highs Monday and or Tuesday. South wind through Friday at 5mph. Average high is 84 and the average low is 61 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 6:51pm. The drought situation is worsening, as we’ve only seen rain twice so far this month in Jackson. We’ve actually only had rain that amounts to about 10% of the total we should have for September so far. This currently ranks as the fourth driest September on record. The tropics remain active, but nothing threatening us right now.