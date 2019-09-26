Tate County issues burn ban on any open flames

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Officials have issued a burn ban across Tate County.
The burn ban was put into effect due to a lack of rainfall in the area in recent weeks.
The ban will last until October 26, at which point Tate County officials will reassess and decide if they should extend the ban.
All outdoor burning of any kind is banned. This does not include propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills.
Campfires, bon fires, field burning, or anything with an open flame is not allowed. Anyone caught violating the burn ban is subject to a fine of up to $500.
To report an illegal fire, call 662-560-5692.
