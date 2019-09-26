Refusing to go down, Hill leads Bulldogs to Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - No matter what stands in his way, Kylin Hill keeps on running.
As Mississippi State continues to figure out its quarterback situation with an ailing Tommy Stevens and a green Garrett Shrader, head coach Joe Moorhead can take solace in the fact that he has Hill in his backfield. In a win over Kentucky last Saturday, the junior running back notched his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance, gashing the Wildcat defense for 120 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.
Hill’s season rushing total is now up to 551 yards which leads the Southeastern Conference. The more impressive number, however. is 316 of those yards coming after contact. Essentially, it’s a chore for opposing defenders to bring down Hill.
“Kylin has just done an unbelievable job with his preparation,” said Moorhead. “He can run you down by his style of running, but a lot of that is the will rather than the skill to.”
Hill and the Bulldogs hit the road this Saturday to face an Auburn defense that ranks second in the SEC in rushing defense, allowing just 89.5 yard per game. Kick-off from is set for 6:00 p.m.
