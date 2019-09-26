Rebels move past Cal loss with trip to Bama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WMC) - The big game in Tuscaloosa this weekend features the Ole Miss Rebels traveling to the second-ranked Crimson Tide of Alabama.
Ole Miss is coming off a loss to another ranked team, the now-number 15 California Golden Bears. The Rebels are still stinging from the controversial no touchdown call on catch that could’ve put them in position to try and tie it at the end of the game.
In that loss, starting QB Matt Corral went down with a pair of bruised ribs. In his absence, John Rhys Plumlee steps in and makes several big plays.
Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke was happy with Plumlee’s performance.
“It’s not who you play, it’s how you play,” Luke said. "And I think it’s fixing ourselves in the little details it takes to be really, really good. That’s what we have to go get through. I think John Rhys showed he can go out there and handle himself. He brought a spark into the stadium and on the sideline. Moving forward, what he can bring with his legs, especially against a really good defense.
I think that addition gives them (opponents) something else to prepare for. Because Matt (Corral) and John Rhys are so different, they have to go into the game preparing for both. Again, you hope that Matt is healthy and they have to prepare for both of them. That is the goal, to get them healthy and have both of them available.”
Kickoff for Ole Miss hosting Alabama is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
