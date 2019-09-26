Water line break near Rankin St. repaired

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Progress has been made and hundreds of businesses and residents in downtown and south Jackson can expect to soon have their water services restored.
According to Public Works Director Bob Miller, the repair was completed around 7:15 p.m. and water valves were being turned on.
Wednesday evening, water crews successfully removed the broken pipe from the ground.
City officials say the 16-inch line was broken by a contractor on Tuesday. That caused a water outage that stretched for several miles.
Around 6 p.m., crews were cutting a new pipe to fit in its place.
A boil water notice in place for two days, until the health department deems the water safe to drink.
