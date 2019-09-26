Police: Biloxi man nearly severed his brother’s hand with machete

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is behind bars after police say he attacked his brother with a machete, nearly severing the victim’s hand.
Jerome Hubert Brown, 35, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with aggravated assault for the attack. According to Biloxi Police, the brothers lived together and got into an argument just before the machete attack, which happened inside their home.
Officers responded to the domestic disturbance, where they arrested Brown. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries. Police say his current condition is unknown but that the injury was not thought to be life-threatening.
Brown was taken to Harrison County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
