Newton Co. supervisor accused of fraud

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Newton County supervisor has been arrested by special agents with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office after being indicted for fraud by a grand jury.
State Auditor Shad White said Glenn Hollingsworth is accused of using his position as a county supervisor to arrange the sale of a tractor he owned to his beat in the county. White said Hollingsworth allegedly received $25,000 of taxpayer money for the tractor.
According to the state auditor’s office, Hollingsworth tried to hide the illegal deal by using family members to complete the sale, which he would have managed directly as the beat supervisor. White said the activity was discovered after someone noticed inconsistencies in the beat finances and reported it to authorities.
“Officials should not and cannot use their elected positions to enrich themselves in this way,” said White. “Credit goes to our investigators for identifying this scheme and making this arrest today.”
Hollingsworth turned himself in to special agents at the Newton County Jail and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
At the time of his arrest, the state auditor’s office also issued a demand letter to Hollingsworth for $7,984. White said the demand was for items purchased in Hollingsworth’s beat that could not be accounted for and was not related to the alleged sale of the tractor.
If Hollingsworth is convicted, he faces up to five years and prison and $1,000 in fines. He would also no longer be able to hold public office.
White said Hollingsworth is covered by a $100,000 surety bond, which is similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from fraud.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.