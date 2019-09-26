Members of the Jackson Zoological Society receive summons to appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fifteen members of the Jackson Zoological Society have been served summons regarding a temporary restraining order.
Last Thursday, the City of Jackson filed a petition requesting a temporary restraining order. They want to keep the Zoological Society from moving any of the animals at the zoo. A judge granted that request Friday.
City leaders are asking the zoo to repay $350,000 it paid last year to cover misappropriated funds. The City also says the zoo owes them more than $6 million in unpaid water bills.
The members are scheduled to be in Hinds County Chancery Court September 30th.
