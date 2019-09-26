Hinds County judge extends deadline in water billing lawsuit

City of Jackson opposes extension and says lawyers violated court order

Hinds County judge extends deadline in water billing lawsuit
Attorneys asked judge for more time to allow their clients to get other counsel to represent them in the case against the City of Jackson for water bills. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | September 25, 2019 at 11:12 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge issued an order Wednesday regarding a lawsuit filed against the City of Jackson over water billing.

September 12th the judge ruled former city attorney Pieter Teeuwissen, along with Anthony Simon and Jeffery Graves, were disqualified in the case.

A judge disqualified three attorneys representing six water customers who filed a lawsuit against the City of Jackson. (Source: WLBT)

They were representing six customers who filed a lawsuit to stop the City of Jackson from issuing cut-off notices and terminating water service for delinquent bills.

The attorneys asked Hinds County judge Tiffany Grove to extend a deadline to allow their clients more time to obtain new counsel.

Wednesday Judge Grove granted the request changing the deadline from September 10th to October 10th. The City filed documents Wednesday opposing the move, saying the attorneys violated the previous court order.

