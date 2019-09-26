Hinds County judge extends deadline in water billing lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge issued an order Wednesday regarding a lawsuit filed against the City of Jackson over water billing.
September 12th the judge ruled former city attorney Pieter Teeuwissen, along with Anthony Simon and Jeffery Graves, were disqualified in the case.
They were representing six customers who filed a lawsuit to stop the City of Jackson from issuing cut-off notices and terminating water service for delinquent bills.
The attorneys asked Hinds County judge Tiffany Grove to extend a deadline to allow their clients more time to obtain new counsel.
Wednesday Judge Grove granted the request changing the deadline from September 10th to October 10th. The City filed documents Wednesday opposing the move, saying the attorneys violated the previous court order.
