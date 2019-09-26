Gayle & Tom Benson Charitable Foundation donates $1M to Batson Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation has donated $1 million to the Campaign for Children of Mississippi to build a playground for patients at the hospital.
The gift will help the $180 million Children’s of Mississippi pediatric expansion move toward completion. The expanded area should open its doors in the fall of 2020. This donation, made in honor of Sanderson Farms, will give patients a playground where they can just be kids.
Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints. Her late husband Tom owned the team until his death last year.
“It’s a phenomenal gift to the children of Mississippi and to our patients and Children’s of Mississippi,” said Mary Taylor, Chair of the Pediatrics Department at UMMC.
The seven-story children’s hospital expansion now under construction will more than double space for pediatric care at UMMC.
