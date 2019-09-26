First Alert Forecast: Summer heat plagues early Autumn

THURSDAY: Summer continues through the latter parts of the work week. Similar to what we’ve seen in recent weeks, expect morning temperatures to start mild – in the upper 60s and lower 70s, quickly warming to the 90s by afternoon. Sunshine will be the rule; a stray shower can’t be ruled out but expect the chances to remain very low. Lows will fall back to the upper 60s to near 70 overnight.
FRIDAY: Rounding out the work and school week just like we started the work and school week – sunshine and warm temperatures. Morning 60s and 70s will give way to the lower to, a few, middle 90s by the afternoon hours. Highs will generally run about 7 - 10° above average for late September.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An expanding ridge of high pressure will bring August heat levels back to central Mississippi to round out the week. Highs will eventually work their way into middle to upper 90s by the weekend and the start of the upcoming work week, nearing record territory by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain minimal, at best – mostly, non-existent.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
