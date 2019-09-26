FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to open Friday in Warren and Lowndes counties

Federal disaster assistance comes as relief to flood victims in Mississippi counties (Source: WLBT)
By Waverly McCarthy | September 26, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 2:24 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open Friday, September 27, in Warren and Lowndes counties to provide one-on-one assistance to Mississippians affected by the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding which happened from February 22 to March 29, 2019.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration and other state, federal, and volunteer agencies will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The Disaster Recovery Center location for Warren County is:

Vicksburg Mall

3505 Pemberton Square Blvd, Suite 25 Vicksburg, MS 39180

The Disaster Recovery Center location for Lowndes County is:

East Columbus Gym

222 Lawrence Drive Columbus, MS 39702

The hours for both facilities are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The centers will be closed on Sundays.

Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

