Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Jackson teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old De’Aidra Gibbs from Jackson.
According to MHP, she is described as a black female, five feet, six inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Sunday, September 22, 2019, at about 3:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of Angie Drive in Hinds County.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of De’Aidra Gibbs please call the Jackson Police Department at 601-665-7757.
