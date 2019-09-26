Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Jackson teenager

She was last seen Sunday, September 22, at about 3:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of Angie Drive in Hinds County.

By Morgan Howard | September 26, 2019 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 1:06 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old De’Aidra Gibbs from Jackson.

According to MHP, she is described as a black female, five feet, six inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of De’Aidra Gibbs please call the Jackson Police Department at 601-665-7757.

