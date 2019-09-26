Drew Brees expects to be back early

Drew Brees walks off the field with his thumb wrapped up following the Saints' loss to the Rams in Los Angeles (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8)
By Juan Kincaid | September 25, 2019 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 3:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes he will be back on the football field before his doctor’s diagnosis of six weeks.

Brees, who’s still in Los Angeles because of some post-surgery rehab, said he will be on the sideline Sunday night, with a headset on.

He told WWL radio Wednesday night he was given three options to repair his right thumb and the one he chose allows him to remove the cast and begin rehab in a couple of weeks.

Brees said he consulted with both Mike Trout and former New Orleans Hornet Chris Paul, who’ve both had similar injuries and procedures in their careers.

Brees said he understands the timetable for his return to the field is six or so weeks. But, the Saints quarterbacks response to that was, “I think I can beat that.”

