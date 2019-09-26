Deuce McAllister donates school supplies, uniforms to students at Siwell Middle School

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Siwell Middle School got the chance to meet with a NFL legend and Mississippi native Deuce McAllister.
He came out to speak with kids and play ball with some of the students before dedicating the new uniform and supply closet.
UnitedHealthcare and the Dreambuilders Foundation, along with the Former New Orleans Saints Running Back donated a school supply closet filled with school uniforms and hygiene supplies to nearly 400 students at Siwell Academy of Leadership.
These items are designed not only to give the children much of what they need, but a boost in pride and confidence as well.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.