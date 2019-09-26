City of Brandon breaks ground on two new water towers

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon broke ground on a $3 million water project Thursday morning.
Construction will now start on two new water towers.
One will be built on Burnham Road and the other will be located on Old Lakeland Drive near North Street.
Back in 2017, The National Weather Service asked the city to consider other locations that would not block its doppler radar which sits on property near the site.
The city instead decided to reduce the size from a million-gallon tank to a 500,000-gallon tank.
Mayor Butch Lee says both locations are ideal for the city which is growing and needs more water.
The project is expected to be completed by January of 2021.
