Choctaw man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Daniel S. Dixon Jr. Tubby, 39, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, pled guilty Thursday before Chief United States District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to sexual abuse of a minor. The crime occurred within the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian reservation.
Judge Jordan will sentence Tubby on December 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in Jackson. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
This case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Purdie.
