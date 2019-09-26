Children’s deaths ruled accidental after crash into Miss. River, autopsy finds

Brenilah and Cortez were in a car with Symphony Wilson that crashed into the Mississippi River Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Tunica. All three bodies have been recovered. (Source: Family)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 26, 2019 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 3:53 PM

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A preliminary autopsy revealed the death of two children in Tunica was accidental.

Symphony Wilson, 29, crashed her car into the Mississippi River in Tunica on September 8.

Wilson, along with 2-year-old Cortez Moore and 5-year-old Brenilah Moore, all died.

A preliminary autopsy ruled the deaths as accidental and said both children died as a result of drowning.

Investigators said Wilson had just dropped the kids’ mother off at work at the Fitz Casino when they crashed into the river. A days-long search for the three bodies ensued.

A toxicology report for Wilson is still pending.

