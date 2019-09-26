Bulldogs’ Shrader named SEC Freshman of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - When the Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Auburn to face the 7th ranked team in the nation, your guess is as good as mine on who’ll start at Quarterback for the Bulldogs.
Garrett Shrader became the first Bulldog in program history to win the SEC’s Freshman of the Week award for his performance last week in State’s win against Kentucky. But that doesn’t guarantee he’ll start Saturday on the Plain.
That’s because Miss. State Head Coach Joe Moorhead says 5th year Senior Tommy Stevens, the team’s original starter, has progressed enough from his recurring shoulder injury to be in the mix as the first man under center.
Kickoff for State at Auburn is 6 p.m. Saturday.
