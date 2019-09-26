Boil water notice in effect for areas of downtown and south Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice is in effect for several areas of Jackson.
AREAS AFFECTED:
- Zip code 39201 in the area of South Street in Jackson
- Zip code 39204 in the area east of Terry Road in south Jackson
- Wingfield High School
- Wilkins Elementary School
- Whitten Middle School
- Obama Magnet Elementary School
This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.
Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends
