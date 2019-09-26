Beginning October 1, smoking no longer permitted at VA Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning October 1 of this year, smoking will no longer be allowed at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Additionally, all VHA health care facilities and property that are under the control of the VA will become smoke-free. This is happening under the VHA Directive 1085
Smoking cessation treatment for veterans and employees is offered free of charge. Veterans interested in smoking cessation treatment can contact their Primary Care Team, employees should contact Occupational Health.
Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.
