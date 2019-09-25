Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Right through this weekend and early next week, you can count on high temperatures in the middle 90s. The humidity isn’t that high, so it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Sunshine is expected on a daily basis. A small or just a 20 percent chance for showers can be expected, but otherwise it will remain quite dry for this time of year. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. The start of the Mississippi State Fair will be hot. Mostly sunny and in the lower 90s next Wednesday. The average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 61. Calm wind tonight and northwest at 5mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 6:52pm. The tropics remain active, but again, nothing major impacting our part of the world in the near future.