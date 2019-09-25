Water main break still affecting schools, businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A huge water main break in downtown Jackson is still affecting hundreds of residents, schools and businesses.
Crews with the City of Jackson have been working through the night to repair that water main break on Rankin Street.
This all started around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday when a contractor working in the area hit a 16-inch water line, busting a water pipe that sent water gushing into the street.
City crews worked all day and into the night to repair the break, as of Wednesday, an outside crew has been called in to help fix it.
Those repairs are expected to be complete by 5:00 Wednesday evening.
The main areas affected by this are south Jackson and downtown Jackson. Residents and businesses in these areas lost water pressure including Jackson Police headquarters, CMMC Merit Health hospital and some JPS schools.
At least 6 schools in the district had no water or low water pressure. School leaders say special attention was given to those schools in order to accommodate students and staff during restroom breaks and lunch.
The city says they realize this is a major inconvenience, but they ask those affected to be patient as they try and fix the problem.
Once repairs are completed and water is restored, a boil water alert will be in effect.
That means you’ll need to boil your water at least one minute before drinking it.
