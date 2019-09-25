VIDEO: Jackson Co. fire 80% contained as 160 acres continue to burn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woods fire in Jackson County’s Helena community continues to burn. As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities say it is 80 percent contained. At least 160 acres have burned so far as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.
Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge said Monday afternoon that no structures were in danger at that time.
The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. Monday.
Several residents along Coda Road reported ash falling on their homes. However, a natural gas pipeline that runs a half-mile away from the blaze left residents stricken with fear as the flames continued to grow.
“I was actually afraid," said Sandra Dunaway who lives nearby. "So that was one thing. I was like we should really call because I didn’t see anyone working around the fire so I didn’t think they had started a fire as far as work. So I was immediately like we need to call because of this pipeline is kind of scary because I knew there was gas out there.”
Escatawpa and the county’s northeast volunteer firefighters responded to protect the homes in the area, while the Mississippi Forestry Commission fought to corral the flames.
“We fight fire with fire at the Forestry Commission," said MFC spokesperson Meacham Harlow. "Basically, when we have a fire, we try to get on the backside of it. We use our tractor plow units to put in a line.”
The fire line was built around the flames to keep them pushed back from homes and the pipeline.
“Then they burn from there, and that fire basically comes in to contact with the initial fire, and it takes all the fuel away so there isn’t any fuel left to burn," continued Harlow.
Bobby Stewart used to work for the forestry commission decades ago, and he stressed how hard it is to battle a forest fire.
“Well it takes a lot of work," said Stewart. "You need a man flapping making sure it doesn’t jump the line. There is a lot of work to it.”
Officials warn the fire may continue to burn for a few days due to the dry weather and that residents will continue to see smoke and flames.
“We’re going to be monitoring the fire all day with crews and they will be mopping up hot spots,” said Harlow on Tuesday morning. “With extreme drought and the values at risk, we are going to keep the fire open for the next several days and continue sending crews out there every day walking the lines and monitoring it.”
