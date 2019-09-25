VIDEO: Clara the sea otter ‘slam dunks’ basketball

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -In what is probably the cutest video you will see all day, a sea otter at the Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans can dunk a basketball with ease.
Clara even puts a spin on her skills!
Clara was rescued on August 12, 2014 in Moss Landing, Monterey County, California. Due to her propensity to interact with dogs in the area, state and federal sea otter biologists agreed it was in the otter’s best interest to remain in human care.
Clara has been at Audubon Aquarium since November of 2015 and shares her home with longtime resident, Emma.
