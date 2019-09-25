TDBBS voluntarily recalls pig ear pet treats no illnesses reported

By Nick Gremillion | September 24, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 12:00 PM

(WAFB) - The company TDBBS has issued a voluntary recall for two pig ear pet treat products sold on Amazon.com.

USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack are the products being recalled.

TDBBS is voluntarily recalling two of its pig ear pet treats that were sold on Amazon.com between April and August 2019.
“This recall has been initiated due to possible Salmonella contamination, which poses a health risk. It is important to know that no illnesses have been reported, and the amount of affected product is minimal," the company said in a statement.

The product was shipped to customers between April 22, 2019, and August 13, 2019

Customers should dispose of any USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack from these shipments.

Consumers may contact customer service at 877-483-5853, Monday to Friday 9-5 p.m. or email TDBBS at customerservice@tdbbsllc.com.

TDBBS voluntarily recalls pig ear pet treats sold on Amazon.com between April and August 2019.
