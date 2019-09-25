South Mississippi Correctional Institution performing ‘mock escape’ training exercise

The exercise will begin at 8am and should conclude around 12 p.m. (Photo source: MDOC) (Source: Photo MDOC)
By Annie Johnson | September 24, 2019 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:37 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Officials with the South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) outside of Leakesville are notifying neighboring residents that they will be conducting a mock escape training exercise on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

The mock escape will include roadblocks, roving units and a K-9 man tracking exercise beginning at 8 a.m. and ending around 12 p.m. The roadblocks and roving units will be set up at several intersections around the prison area.

SMCI officials are asking for cooperation and patience from the community throughout the training.

