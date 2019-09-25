Shih Tzus rescued from Crystal Springs puppy mill are ready for adoption

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy endings for dogs once trapped in a Crystal Springs puppy mill!
One-hundred-and-seventeen dogs were removed by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and Copiah Animal Shelter from the house on West Hembree Road.
Two of the dogs had to be euthanized because of severe medical conditions but nineteen have found new homes.
“It is not a public area adoption because these dogs do have special needs,” said MS Animal Rescue League Executive Director Debra Boswell. “So we are requesting that people fill out an application. Either they can go to our website and that’s www.msarl.org; look under adoptions."
These dogs are going to loving families who understand that they have special needs. New owners should expect to have medical bills, possibly long term.
Some dogs have eye issues because of hair in their eyes or foot and paw pad problems from being caged for long periods in feces in urine.
They may be a good addition to a family without small children and housebreaking could take them longer than the average dog.
“These dogs need love,” added Boswell. “They need stability is the biggest part of what they need right now at a quiet household, and they will be rewarded many times over if they can provide that for those dogs.”
MARL officials said dogs from hoarders or puppy mills have had little to no human contact and may always be nervous or fearful, but will do well in a home with other dogs.
These special animal may be less excitable and energetic than other dogs and they also may be more fearful of men and children.
