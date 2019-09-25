Several Head Start Centers in Jackson closed due to water main break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Head Start Centers in Jackson are closed due to a water main break that happened Tuesday.
According to the City of Jackson, a contractor hit the line on Rankin Street, breaking it.
Due to this water main break, Martin Head Start Center and The Della J. Caugills Early Head Start Center will be closed until water is restored.
REPORTED OUTAGES
- Henley Young Detention Center
- Wilkins Elementary School
- Whitten Middle School
- Wingfield High School
- USPS on South Street
- Davita
- Key Elementary School
- Jackson Animal Hospital
- Peeples Middle School
- Obama Magnet Elementary School
- CMMC/ Merritt Health
- Jackson Convention Complex
- Jackson Police Department headquarters
- WLBT
- Entergy
- Irby Electric
- Richard Wright Library
We will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.