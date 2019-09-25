Saints fans optimistic after win against Seattle without Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a nerve-wracking week where Saints fans wondered if a Drew Brees injury would derail the season the team treated fans to a solid win in hostile territory.
It was a sloppy at times and magical at others, but in the end, fans got their wish. Marsha Cantalano stayed positive through the week.
“I was hoping they would win, and I was praying, so it was really great that they did,” she said.
James Bouyer said his faith in the team never wavered even with the Brees injury.
“Sean Peyton shows that he can coach, and I didn’t have a doubt in my mind that the Saints would win,” Bouyer said.
On a wet field in a stadium that beat out the Dome as the loudest as the loudest in the NFL and without the star quarterback the Saints led early on and managed to maintain control of the game.
Bouyer said, “I’m glad Teddy Bridgewater performed the way he did because I didn’t like how ESPN had seemed like they were taking some shots at him.”
Another Saints fan Gene Hyorth said he wasn’t sure about Bridgewater before the game but feels good about where the team is headed.
“I was nervous to tell you the truth with Teddy Bridgewater quarterbacking, but hey he did good,” he said.
As both the team and fans gear up for next week this win brings a lot of confidence.
“I was thinking two and two at worst, but now I’m thinking three and one."
Rosco Nix is a season ticket holder since 2003.
“The whole team came through. Special teams with the punt return for the touchdown and then the strip, scoop and score by the defense. I thought they did a really good job," he said. "They played as a team. They showed they have talent too. They can still make a run with Drew Brees out and when he gets back, we’ll even be better.”
It's not exactly a sigh of relief, but it seems like fans aren't giving up on hope for greatness this season.
“That was a hell of a game. Everybody stepped up around him. You know it’s a team effort. So, let’s do this. Who Dat,” Hyroth exclaimed.
Catalano is staying positive.
“Everyone kept saying they are not going to win, and this is going to be a bad season and I said no they are going to win. They are going to do it for Brees,” she said.
Nix is ready for the next game. He said, “I'll be there Sunday night Dallas Cowboys. Other than the Falcons I hate the Cowboys more than any other team and we owe them.”
Saints fans are ready for another win to not just keep the season alive, but maybe thrive.
The saints are back home in the dome this Sunday, September 29th to face the Dallas Cowboys.
