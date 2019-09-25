Ridgeland billboards warn drivers on dangers of 'sextortion’

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Eye-catching digital billboards can be seen on Highway 51 and Lake Habour Drive in Ridgeland.
They’re warning drivers about a crime on the rise - Sextortion.
It is even encouraging people to call the FBI if they are a victim or know someone who is victim of the serious crime.
“It is just for people to realize and get people to think before you act," said Lt. Brian Myers, Commander of CID.
While Ridgeland police are not responsible for the billboards, they agree it is a growing problem that needs to stop across this nation.
“Sextortion is basically using pictures to blackmail someone into doing something else, these pics are gained through Snapchat or some other app and they are used against the person,” explained Myers
According to FBI officials, there has been a significant increase in online grooming of children leading to sextortion. Child victims are typically 10 to 17, but can be younger.
Predators communicate with individuals online and seek to sexually exploit them.
“The cases we have seen is involving minors. They are sending pictures of themselves and someone gets a hold of those and uses them against them,” said Myers.
The perpetrator may also threaten to harm friends or relatives by using information private and sensitive material they have obtained from your electronic devices unless you comply with their demands. Adults can also be victims.
“If you have someone asking you for nude photos, that should raise a red flag. If you encounter someone and you are underage and you have someone asking for nude photos, don’t send them. Tell an adult. If it gets to the level of sextortion, make sure you reach out to law enforcement. We need to know this, it needs to be reported so we can take action,” said Myers.
