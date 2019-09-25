Pearl High School student taken into custody after incident at cross country meet

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Mayor Jake Windham has confirmed that a Pearl High School student has been taken into custody.
Windham says the juvenile student was taken into custody at the high school Wednesday morning.
This after an incident occurred at a cross country meet in Saltillo over the weekend.
The suspect and two victims are all on the cross country team.
The student’s name and charges will not be released because, at the moment, this is being handled in youth court.
